Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.48 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.