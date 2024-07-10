Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.