Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.54% from the company’s previous close.

CNE traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 185 ($2.37). 52,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,849. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.78. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.20 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

