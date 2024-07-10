Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.54% from the company’s previous close.
Capricorn Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
CNE traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 185 ($2.37). 52,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,849. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.78. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.20 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32.
About Capricorn Energy
