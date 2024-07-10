CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,885. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

