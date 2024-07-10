CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $28 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,100. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.