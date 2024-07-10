CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.10. 334,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.41. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

