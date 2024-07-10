CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 7,058,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

