Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Card Factory

Card Factory Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CARD opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.06. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15), for a total value of £109,187.10 ($139,857.95). In other Card Factory news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($139,857.95). Also, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($48,234.87). 7.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.