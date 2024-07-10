Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.59. 7,364,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

