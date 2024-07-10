Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 457.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. 5,470,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

