Carson Advisory Inc. Has $814,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,727. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

