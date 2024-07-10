Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,892,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 263.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,167,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.33. 4,037,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

