Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. 2,482,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,318. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.