Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 5,450 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up approximately 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Down 1.5 %

United States Steel stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 2,053,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.