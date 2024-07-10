Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,986. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

