Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.96. 27,905,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,198,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

