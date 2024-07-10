Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $8,846,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 861,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after buying an additional 238,664 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 221.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 5,162,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

