Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $531,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWD traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $175.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,098. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

