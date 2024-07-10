Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.83. 1,981,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.86.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.