Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.76 on Wednesday, reaching $321.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.