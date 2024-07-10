Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 134.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $203.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

