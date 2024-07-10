Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $123.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

