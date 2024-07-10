Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.38. 753,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

