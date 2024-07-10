Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.08

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.08 and last traded at $168.72, with a volume of 554411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.17.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

