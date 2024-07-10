Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 1,489,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,389. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

