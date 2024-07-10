Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. 948,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $332,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.