Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.10. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.