Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 10,503 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 17,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $234,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $234,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,376 shares of company stock worth $1,638,757 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE GBX traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 30,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

