Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 101409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$44.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).
Century Lithium Company Profile
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
