CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$411,527.85 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
CEU stock opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.94.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CEU
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.