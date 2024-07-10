CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$411,527.85 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85.

CEU stock opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.30%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.94.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

