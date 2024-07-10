CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.31

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.31 and last traded at $69.48, with a volume of 677772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

