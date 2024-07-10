Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.43

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 80249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

