Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.87 and last traded at $153.63. 954,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,907,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

