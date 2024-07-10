Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.56.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,276. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.04 and a 200-day moving average of $375.32. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.36 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

