Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $120.02. 367,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

