Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZO traded up $23.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,840.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,876.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2,875.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.