Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,867,000.

VTI traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $274.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,901. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $274.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.48. The company has a market cap of $411.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

