Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. 711,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

