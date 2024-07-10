Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $51.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $51,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 138,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 127,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.97. The company had a trading volume of 559,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

