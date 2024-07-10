Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $43,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,837. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.81. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.11 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

