Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,875 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $27,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

