Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.98. 185,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

