Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,070,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,342,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

DGX stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 309,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,910. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

