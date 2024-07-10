Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $39,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $586.15. 148,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $572.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.34. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

