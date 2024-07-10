Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. 266,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

