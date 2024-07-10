Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,791 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 677,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

