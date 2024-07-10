Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of NVR worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR traded up $126.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7,610.20. 8,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,193. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,561.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,512.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

