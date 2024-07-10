Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 779 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.76. 625,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

