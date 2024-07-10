Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 823 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after acquiring an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,657. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average of $187.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $208.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.