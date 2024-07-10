Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,884 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $184,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

AbbVie stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.77. 1,638,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

